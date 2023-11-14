Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 96 Biathlon Team

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, WO1 John Androski, MAJ Joshua Jorgensen and 1SG Nicholas Vankirk, members of the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team talk about the biathlon program and their experiences competing.

    For more information on the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team, reach out to WO1 John Androski at john.x.androski.mil@army.mil

    Original music by Meta Essence

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77412
    Filename: 2310/DOD_110000009.mp3
    Length: 00:28:32
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WA, US
