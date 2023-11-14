Raven Conversations: Episode 96 Biathlon Team

In this episode of Raven Conversations, WO1 John Androski, MAJ Joshua Jorgensen and 1SG Nicholas Vankirk, members of the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team talk about the biathlon program and their experiences competing.



For more information on the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team, reach out to WO1 John Androski at john.x.androski.mil@army.mil



Original music by Meta Essence