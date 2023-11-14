Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 10 - Building Your Social Media Community

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way, DINFOS Instructor Bill Rehkopf talks to Marketing Strategist Mark Schaefer, a presenter at the 2023 DINFOS Social Media Forum about building and engaging with your organization's social media community.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:53
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    social media
    podcast
    DINFOS
    social media forum
    The DINFOS Wat

