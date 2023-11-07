Tinker Talks - Silver Star Recipient, Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Inductee, William "Pete" Piazza

Tinker Talks celebrates veterans this year with a podcast honoring the service of Pete Piazza.



Piazza served three tours in Vietnam. During his second tour, then-Staff Sgt. Piazza was NCO in Charge of the 3rd Security Police Squadron’s “C” Flight Security Resupply Team at Bien Hoa Air Base, near Saigon.



North Vietnamese forces launched a rocket and ground attack Jan. 31, 1968, as part of the Tet Offensive. Piazza drove through machine gun and sniper fire to resupply the defenders who were quickly running out of ammunition.



After the officer-in-charge was killed, Piazza assumed command and rallied with his troops in a show of stamina and force while they counter-attacked during an eight-hour assault. The position was held and in the end numbers of lives and hundreds of millions of dollars in aircraft and supplies were spared.



He received the Silver Star, the third highest combat medal given to an Armed Forces member for his heroinism.



Piazza is no stranger to Tinker Air Force Base. He served here in the late 80s prior to retiring. In 2014 a gate was named in his honor.



Piazza still gives to our Airmen, showing up to speak for the Airmen Leadership School classes as well as coming out to spend time with our active duty members.



This is a longer podcast and we could have gone for hours. Have a listen and give us your feedback in honor of this great hero.