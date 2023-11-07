U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2023. This is the second iteration of his monthly radio segment: Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 11:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77329
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109987942.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:20
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversation with the commander: SHAPE BSG, by MSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
