Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversation with the commander: SHAPE BSG

    Conversation with the commander: SHAPE BSG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAL, BELGIUM

    11.09.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jette Carr 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2023. This is the second iteration of his monthly radio segment: Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77329
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109987942.mp3
    Length: 00:18:20
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: WAL, BE
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversation with the commander: SHAPE BSG, by MSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHAPE
    BASE Support Group
    AFN Benelux
    SHAPE BSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT