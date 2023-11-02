In this episode we take a look at the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program and talk with the Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator, Master Sgt. Andre Chatry.
We'll travel to Rogers, Arkansas for the 9/11 Ruck March, and speak with Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiters Sgt. 1st Class Luis Mendez and Sgt. Carlos Alvarez about creating a community event that brings a city together to remember 9/11.
We'll speak with Kylea Andrews, the Arkansas Army National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator, about the new ACE-SI course, and we'll stop by Fort Chaffee Range Control for an end of summer safety brief.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77201
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109971836.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ROGERS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.3, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
