Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.3

In this episode we take a look at the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program and talk with the Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator, Master Sgt. Andre Chatry.



We'll travel to Rogers, Arkansas for the 9/11 Ruck March, and speak with Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiters Sgt. 1st Class Luis Mendez and Sgt. Carlos Alvarez about creating a community event that brings a city together to remember 9/11.



We'll speak with Kylea Andrews, the Arkansas Army National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator, about the new ACE-SI course, and we'll stop by Fort Chaffee Range Control for an end of summer safety brief.