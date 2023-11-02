Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #27: RAIL: Making it easier to transport armored vehicles to austere locations

Justin Strickler from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL) talks about a new technology that makes it easier to load military vehicles on rail cars during an Oct. 30, 2023 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Stricker is chief of GSL's Engineering Systems and Materials Division. He talks about the importance of trains to a modernized U.S. force (3:29), and about how RAIL can improve the current practice for loading and off-loading heavy armored vehicles (4:48) and enable more agile power projection for U.S. and Allied Forces (8:16). He also discusses the system’s versatility (16:50), how it was developed in collaboration with the Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (21:12) by rapidly adapting technology for offloading battle tanks at damaged seaport facilities (11:18), and how the effort has leveraged ERDC’s deep expertise in force projection (30:32). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.
|10.30.2023
|11.02.2023 12:34
|Newscasts
|77185
|2311/DOD_109970658.mp3
|00:36:19
|U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
|2023
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|1
|0
|0
