Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #27: RAIL: Making it easier to transport armored vehicles to austere locations

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #27: RAIL: Making it easier to transport armored vehicles to austere locations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Justin Strickler from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL) talks about a new technology that makes it easier to load military vehicles on rail cars during an Oct. 30, 2023 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Stricker is chief of GSL's Engineering Systems and Materials Division. He talks about the importance of trains to a modernized U.S. force (3:29), and about how RAIL can improve the current practice for loading and off-loading heavy armored vehicles (4:48) and enable more agile power projection for U.S. and Allied Forces (8:16). He also discusses the system’s versatility (16:50), how it was developed in collaboration with the Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (21:12) by rapidly adapting technology for offloading battle tanks at damaged seaport facilities (11:18), and how the effort has leveraged ERDC’s deep expertise in force projection (30:32). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 12:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77185
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109970658.mp3
    Length: 00:36:19
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2023
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #27: RAIL: Making it easier to transport armored vehicles to austere locations, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    armored vehicles
    Abrams tank
    trains
    military transport
    rail operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT