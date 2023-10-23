The DINFOS Way - Ep. 8 - Media and Information Literacy

Dr. Bob Britten is a Professor at the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. He teaches classes specifically focused on media and information literacy, and he is a strong advocate for incorporating these concepts in all courses that involve mass media communication.
Dr. Britten, a guest speaker at the 2023 Social Media Forum, joins us in the studio to discuss misinformation and disinformation—an essential topic for today's communicators. Tune in as he explores the purpose of misinformation, emphasizes the significance of spotting disinformation for DOD communicators, and shares best practices for skepticism and credibility in the global information war.
