    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 8 - Media and Information Literacy

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Dr. Bob Britten is a Professor at the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. He teaches classes specifically focused on media and information literacy, and he is a strong advocate for incorporating these concepts in all courses that involve mass media communication.
    Dr. Britten, a guest speaker at the 2023 Social Media Forum, joins us in the studio to discuss misinformation and disinformation—an essential topic for today's communicators. Tune in as he explores the purpose of misinformation, emphasizes the significance of spotting disinformation for DOD communicators, and shares best practices for skepticism and credibility in the global information war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 8 - Media and Information Literacy, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    social media
    podcast
    dinfos

