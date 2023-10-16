Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFROTC Detachment 195 Activates at the University of Chicago

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFROTC Detachment 195 Activates at the University of Chicago

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the activation of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 195 at the University of Chicago on Oct. 17, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Adana, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76978
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109949108.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2023
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFROTC Detachment 195 Activates at the University of Chicago, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT