Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram, also known as DJ Speed, analyzes the mental stigma that professional basketball players endure to win a championship. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 06:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76931
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109942704.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basketball's Championship Mentality (Radio Segment), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT