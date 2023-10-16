Tannenbaum Ski Club (KMC Spot)

The Tannenbaum Ski Club is the oldest Ski Club in Europe and has numerous trips available for travelers in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities. The club hosts socials twice a month at alternating locations in Kaiserslautern. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram)