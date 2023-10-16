To celebrate the spooky season, there was a Circus Asylum at Building 2126 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 27 through Oct. 31, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 06:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76928
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109942700.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Haunted Mansion (KMC Spot), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT