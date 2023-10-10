Tinker Talks - CMSAF JoAnne Bass and CMSgt. John Alsvig

CMSAF JoAnne Bass, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and CMSgt. John Alsvig, Air Force First Sergeant Special Duty Manager join us to discuss their recent visit to Tinker. CMSAF Bass discusses the incredibly diverse Team Tinker missions, the Force of the Future and her visit to speak to a JROTC group from Edmond Schools. CMSgt. Alsvig speaks highly of Tinker's First Sergeants and leadership here as well as the incredible ability of today's Airmen to focus on multiple tasks at a time and so much more.



This episode is packed with high energy and information and one you'll want to listen to the end.



It was a great and incredibly rare opportunity to share time with CMSAF to get insights and perspective from her level.



Leave some feedback for us and let us know how you enjoyed the episode.