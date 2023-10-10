American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Department of Defense completing the elimination of all declared chemical agents amassed between World War 1 and the late 1960s on Oct. 12, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 01:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76869
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109934011.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: DoD Destroys Last Chemical Agents, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT