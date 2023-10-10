AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Officer Training School Restructuring

American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the restructuring of Officer Training School on Oct. 12, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 01:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76861
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109933905.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
