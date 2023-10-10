Raven Conversations: Episode 94 VFW w Lt Col Alyson Teeter

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs Officer, Lt Col Alyson Teeter talks about Veterans of Foreign Wars.





For more information on the Ballard Eagleson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3063: https://vfwseattle.org/



Learn more about the Veterans of Foreign Wars here, https://www.vfw.org/



Original music by Meta Essence