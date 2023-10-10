In this episode of Raven Conversations, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs Officer, Lt Col Alyson Teeter talks about Veterans of Foreign Wars.
For more information on the Ballard Eagleson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3063: https://vfwseattle.org/
Learn more about the Veterans of Foreign Wars here, https://www.vfw.org/
Original music by Meta Essence
Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 15:38
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:12:20
Year
|2023
Location:
|WA, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 94 VFW w Lt Col Alyson Teeter, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
