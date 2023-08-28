U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chase Drayer, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2023. Topics include West Point discovering a time capsule and local base events. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Sgt. Chase Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 19:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76753
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109921969.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show August 28, 2023, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
