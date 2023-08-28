Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show August 28, 2023

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chase Drayer, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2023. Topics include West Point discovering a time capsule and local base events. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Sgt. Chase Drayer)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76753
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109921969.mp3
    Length: 00:07:58
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFN
    News
    Iwakuni
    West Point
    Power 1575

