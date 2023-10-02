Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy MWR Sayonara Block Party

    Navy MWR Sayonara Block Party

    JAPAN

    09.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy MWR Okinawa hosts a block party on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. The block party celebrated the end of summer. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76750
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109921960.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy MWR Sayonara Block Party, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    MWR
    U.S. Navy
    Block Party

