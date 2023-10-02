U.S. Navy MWR Okinawa hosts a block party on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. The block party celebrated the end of summer. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76750
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109921960.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy MWR Sayonara Block Party, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT