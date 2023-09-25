Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Terzaghi Day with Jarrod Breuer

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Geotechnical Engineers and civil engineers throughout the world celebrate “Terzaghi Day” each year, Oct. 2. Jarrod Breuer, a geotechnical engineer and subject matter expert at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined Corpstruction to talk about the field and Terzaghi’s impact on civil engineering.
    Born October 2, 1883 in Prague, Terzaghi is considered the “Father of Soil Mechanics & Geotechnical Engineering.” His work in geology, soil mechanics and engineering led to the creation of the field. Many consider his greatest contributions to be the codification and experimentation to flesh out concepts.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 13:04
    Category: Newscasts
