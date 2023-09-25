Corpstruction - Terzaghi Day with Jarrod Breuer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76724" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Geotechnical Engineers and civil engineers throughout the world celebrate “Terzaghi Day” each year, Oct. 2. Jarrod Breuer, a geotechnical engineer and subject matter expert at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined Corpstruction to talk about the field and Terzaghi’s impact on civil engineering.

Born October 2, 1883 in Prague, Terzaghi is considered the “Father of Soil Mechanics & Geotechnical Engineering.” His work in geology, soil mechanics and engineering led to the creation of the field. Many consider his greatest contributions to be the codification and experimentation to flesh out concepts.