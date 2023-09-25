Corpstruction - Terzaghi Day with Jarrod Breuer

Geotechnical Engineers and civil engineers throughout the world celebrate “Terzaghi Day” each year, Oct. 2. Jarrod Breuer, a geotechnical engineer and subject matter expert at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined Corpstruction to talk about the field and Terzaghi’s impact on civil engineering.
Born October 2, 1883 in Prague, Terzaghi is considered the “Father of Soil Mechanics & Geotechnical Engineering.” His work in geology, soil mechanics and engineering led to the creation of the field. Many consider his greatest contributions to be the codification and experimentation to flesh out concepts.
|10.02.2023
|10.02.2023 13:04
|Newscasts
|76724
|2310/DOD_109918274.mp3
|00:29:38
|Brannen Parrish
|2023
|Podcast Government Military
|TULSA, OK, US
|FARGO, ND, US
|20
|0
|0
