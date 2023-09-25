Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN High School DoDEA Football Broadcast - Kaiserslautern Raiders vs Stuttgart Panthers (2nd Quarter)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern High School Raiders hosted the Stuttgart High School Panthers on Sept 29, 2023 at Babers Stadium on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Broadcast by SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dom Ingram)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76717
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109917959.mp3
    Length: 00:45:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN High School DoDEA Football Broadcast - Kaiserslautern Raiders vs Stuttgart Panthers (2nd Quarter), by SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    High School
    Football
    Broadcast
    DoDEA
    Community
    Stuttgart

