Raven Conversations: Episode 93 Kittitas County Auditor with Capt Bryan Elliott

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76689" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, CPT Bryan Elliott, a member of the 1st Squadron 303rd Cavalry Regiment talks about his experience serving the community in the Washington National Guard and also as the Kittitas County Auditor.



Original music by Meta Essence