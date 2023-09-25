In this episode of Raven Conversations, CPT Bryan Elliott, a member of the 1st Squadron 303rd Cavalry Regiment talks about his experience serving the community in the Washington National Guard and also as the Kittitas County Auditor.
Original music by Meta Essence
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76689
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109914299.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 93 Kittitas County Auditor with Capt Bryan Elliott, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT