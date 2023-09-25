Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 93 Kittitas County Auditor with Capt Bryan Elliott

    Raven Conversations: Episode 93 Kittitas County Auditor with Capt Bryan Elliott

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, CPT Bryan Elliott, a member of the 1st Squadron 303rd Cavalry Regiment talks about his experience serving the community in the Washington National Guard and also as the Kittitas County Auditor.

    Original music by Meta Essence

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76689
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109914299.mp3
    Length: 00:12:54
    Year 2023
    Location: WA, US
    podcast
    citizen soldier
    national guard
    washington national guard

