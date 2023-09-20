Team captains from Kaiserslautern High School’s football team recapped their miraculous homecoming win over the rival Ramstein High School Royals at Babers Stadium on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, September 15, 2023. The Baumholder Warrior Zone provided a facility for soldiers to participate in the Soldier Showdown gaming tournament. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 05:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76547
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109905820.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High School Football and Gaming Tournament (News Update), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
