Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High School Football and Gaming Tournament (News Update)

    High School Football and Gaming Tournament (News Update)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.18.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Team captains from Kaiserslautern High School’s football team recapped their miraculous homecoming win over the rival Ramstein High School Royals at Babers Stadium on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, September 15, 2023. The Baumholder Warrior Zone provided a facility for soldiers to participate in the Soldier Showdown gaming tournament. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 05:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76547
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109905820.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High School Football and Gaming Tournament (News Update), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    Football
    AFN
    Kaiserslautern
    Vogelweh
    Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT