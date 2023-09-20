In this episode of Raven Conversations, SFC Sarah Braun, a Senior Recruiter with the WA Recruiting and Retention Battalion talks about her journey in education and how she utilized the benefits the Washington National Guard provided.
Original music by Meta Essence
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 92 Using Education Benefits with SFC Sarah Braun, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel
