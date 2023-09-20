Raven Conversations: Episode 92 Using Education Benefits with SFC Sarah Braun

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76474" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, SFC Sarah Braun, a Senior Recruiter with the WA Recruiting and Retention Battalion talks about her journey in education and how she utilized the benefits the Washington National Guard provided.



Original music by Meta Essence