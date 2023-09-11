Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Fest season and Antiterrorism Awareness

    KMC Update - Fest season and Antiterrorism Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag, Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Tannenbaum Ski and Snowboard Club puts on trips for families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community while the German fest season is on high. Katelyn Dervay, member of the Tannebaum Ski and Snowboard Club, brings awareness to service members who are unaware of all the events going on in German. Mike Harris, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency management specialist, shares how to be prepared and what questions you should ask when an emergency arises. (News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 06:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76355
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109880893.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Fest season and Antiterrorism Awareness, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    travel
    preparedness
    ski
    trips
    Emergency
    snowboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT