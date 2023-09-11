KMC Update - Fest season and Antiterrorism Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76355" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Tannenbaum Ski and Snowboard Club puts on trips for families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community while the German fest season is on high. Katelyn Dervay, member of the Tannebaum Ski and Snowboard Club, brings awareness to service members who are unaware of all the events going on in German. Mike Harris, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency management specialist, shares how to be prepared and what questions you should ask when an emergency arises. (News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)