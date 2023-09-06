Beneath the Wing - Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Schumacher, incoming command chief for the 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, for the Beneath the Wing podcast in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023. Legvold provides insight into being a command chief master sergeant and his retirement plans.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76266
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109868951.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:51
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
