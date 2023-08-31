Beneath the Wing - Tech. Sgt. Elias Straw

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Elias Straw, 133rd Maintenance Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 31, 2023. Straw talks about how he was introduced to the 133rd Airlift Wing and his volunteer work with the Civil Air Patrol.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)