Raven Conversations: Episode 91 State Partnership Program with LTC Keith Kosik

In this episode of Raven Conversations, LTC Keith Kosik, State Partnership Program Director talks about the program and the importance of the strong relationship we hold with the Kingdom of Thailand and the Country of Malaysia.



See our website for more information: https://mil.wa.gov/state-partnership-program



Original music by Meta Essence