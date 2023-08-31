The DINFOS Way - Ep. 7 - Hall of Fame Special: Dale Dye

Retired Marine Capt. Dale Dye, a decorated Vietnam veteran, author, director and 2022 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductee, sits with DINFOS instructor Marine Sgt. Anthony Pio to talk about his career and legacy within the Marine Corps, and how he brought his skills, knowledge and tenacity to Hollywood.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2023 14:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:52:05
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
