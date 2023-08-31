Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 7 - Hall of Fame Special: Dale Dye

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Retired Marine Capt. Dale Dye, a decorated Vietnam veteran, author, director and 2022 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductee, sits with DINFOS instructor Marine Sgt. Anthony Pio to talk about his career and legacy within the Marine Corps, and how he brought his skills, knowledge and tenacity to Hollywood.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.01.2023 14:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:05
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    usmc
    dinfos
    marine corps
    dinfos hall of fame

