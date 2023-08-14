In this episode of Raven Conversations, MSgt Aaron and Derek Reese, brothers serving in the Washington Air National Guard talk about how they came to serve in the National Guard and what it's like working together.
Original music by Meta Essence
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76023
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109842314.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 90 Brothers Serving in the WA Air National Guard with MSgt Aaron and Derek Reese, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT