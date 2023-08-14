Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 90 Brothers Serving in the WA Air National Guard with MSgt Aaron and Derek Reese

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, MSgt Aaron and Derek Reese, brothers serving in the Washington Air National Guard talk about how they came to serve in the National Guard and what it's like working together.

    Original music by Meta Essence

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:59
    Location: WA, US
    air national guard
    podcast
    brothers
    family
    washington national guard
    raven conversations

