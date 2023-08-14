AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Teamwork makes the dream work

American Forces Network Incirlik reported on the partnership of multiple branches of the Department of Defense to accelerate the process of moving equipment from one location to another on August 21, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)