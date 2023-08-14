On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Region 4 Behavioral Health Specialist Jennifer Wolff and Region 5 Behavioral Health Specialist Ann Mac Prevost about anxiety, various coping mechanisms, and resources that are available to soldiers and their families in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75953
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109834453.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:49
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 149, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT