Palmetto Guardian - Episode 149

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75953" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Region 4 Behavioral Health Specialist Jennifer Wolff and Region 5 Behavioral Health Specialist Ann Mac Prevost about anxiety, various coping mechanisms, and resources that are available to soldiers and their families in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.