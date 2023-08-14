Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Col Hudson and Tavaras Jones

Colonel Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, interviewed Tavaras Jones, a project manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Tavaras is approaching his first full year at the Tulsa District, and he's overseeing project delivery teams that are working on repairing the stilling basin at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16, and improving efficiency for the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District's irrigation system. The system is part of the Bureau of Reclamation's W C Austin Project which provides water for cotton crops. The project helps Oklahoma maintain its status as the nation's sixth leading producer of cotton.
