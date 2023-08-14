Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Col Hudson and Tavaras Jones

    Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Col Hudson and Tavaras Jones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Colonel Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, interviewed Tavaras Jones, a project manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Tavaras is approaching his first full year at the Tulsa District, and he's overseeing project delivery teams that are working on repairing the stilling basin at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16, and improving efficiency for the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District's irrigation system. The system is part of the Bureau of Reclamation's W C Austin Project which provides water for cotton crops. The project helps Oklahoma maintain its status as the nation's sixth leading producer of cotton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75913
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109829214.mp3
    Length: 00:09:44
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The One Year Interview with Col Hudson and Tavaras Jones, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    agriculture
    irrigation
    infrastructure
    cotton
    civil works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT