    Raven Conversations: Episode 89 Air Guard Innovation Team with Lt Col Rex Ayers

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Lt Col Rex Ayers, Washington Air National Guard talks about Washington Air National Guard's Innovation Team.

    Want to be a part of or learn more about Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team? Contact Lt Col Rex Ayers at rex.ayers.1@us.af.mil or MSgt Christopher Pavel at christopher.pavel.2@us.af.mil

    Original music by Meta Esssence

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75912
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109829206.mp3
    Length: 00:27:30
    Year 2023
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 89 Air Guard Innovation Team with Lt Col Rex Ayers, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    podcast
    washington national guard
    raven conversations
    innovation team

