Raven Conversations: Episode 89 Air Guard Innovation Team with Lt Col Rex Ayers

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Lt Col Rex Ayers, Washington Air National Guard talks about Washington Air National Guard's Innovation Team.
Want to be a part of or learn more about Washington Air National Guard Innovation Team? Contact Lt Col Rex Ayers at rex.ayers.1@us.af.mil or MSgt Christopher Pavel at christopher.pavel.2@us.af.mil
