    MHS Genesis Transition and German Driving Series (News Update)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In September 2023, MHS Genesis will become the new health record patient portal for military families overseas. Meanwhile, the German American Community Office published an informational series online that disseminated basic and expert driving knowledge for German roads. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 06:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75855
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109819061.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis Transition and German Driving Series (News Update), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Roads
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    MHS Genesis
    GACO
    Driving in Germany

