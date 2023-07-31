Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 145

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 145

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office about the importance of taking a digital detox. In today’s world we are constantly surrounded by screens and technology and sometimes we just need to unplug. So give this episode a listen and hear all the tips and tricks Lisa has to offer us for taking a break from our screens! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South CarolinaNational Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 12:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75794
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109808067.mp3
    Length: 00:41:55
    Year 2023
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    behavioral health
    south carolina national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    digital detox

