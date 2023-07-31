Palmetto Guardian - Episode 145

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office about the importance of taking a digital detox. In today’s world we are constantly surrounded by screens and technology and sometimes we just need to unplug. So give this episode a listen and hear all the tips and tricks Lisa has to offer us for taking a break from our screens! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South CarolinaNational Guard Public Affairs office.