    USO Sun and Fun Celebration (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second spot publicizing the USO Kaiserslautern Sun and Fun event at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 06:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75748
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109804369.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Sun and Fun Celebration (Radio Spot), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

