A 30-second spot publicizing the September 11 Memorial March at the Woodlawn Golf Course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 07:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75747
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109804363.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, September 11 Memorial March (Radio Spot), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
