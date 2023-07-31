In this episode of Raven Conversations, Chris Acuña, Commandant of the Washington Youth Challenge Academy talks about what the Washington Youth Challenge Academy is and how this program is setting up our youth for success.
For more information on the Washington Youth Challenge Academy or to apply now for the program, visit https://mil.wa.gov/youth-academy
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 17:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75740
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109803329.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:03
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 88 Youth Challenge Academy with Chris Acuna, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT