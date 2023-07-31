Raven Conversations: Episode 88 Youth Challenge Academy with Chris Acuna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75740" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Chris Acuña, Commandant of the Washington Youth Challenge Academy talks about what the Washington Youth Challenge Academy is and how this program is setting up our youth for success.



For more information on the Washington Youth Challenge Academy or to apply now for the program, visit https://mil.wa.gov/youth-academy