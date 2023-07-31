Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 88 Youth Challenge Academy with Chris Acuna

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Chris Acuña, Commandant of the Washington Youth Challenge Academy talks about what the Washington Youth Challenge Academy is and how this program is setting up our youth for success.

    For more information on the Washington Youth Challenge Academy or to apply now for the program, visit https://mil.wa.gov/youth-academy

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    podcast
    national guard
    washington national guard
    youth challenge academy
    raven conversations

