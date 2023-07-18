Staff Sergeant Nathaniel Monsivais, American Forces Network Benelux broadcaster, discusses the Nijmegen Four Day March in the Netherlands during the AFN Benelux Report July 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 06:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75690
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109796686.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Benelux Report: Nijmegen Four Day March, by SSgt Nathaniel Monsivais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
