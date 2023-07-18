Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Benelux Report: Nijmegen Four Day March

    AFN Benelux Report: Nijmegen Four Day March

    WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais 

    AFN Benelux

    Staff Sergeant Nathaniel Monsivais, American Forces Network Benelux broadcaster, discusses the Nijmegen Four Day March in the Netherlands during the AFN Benelux Report July 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 06:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:44
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: WHT, BE
    TAGS

    Marching
    Netherlands
    Ruck
    Nijmegen
    International Military
    4Day Marches

