AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Scheduling a Studio Photo

Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeyman, highlighted the 39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs' studio photo capabilitie at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 25, 2023. The 39ABW/PA's studio photo days are Tuesday and Thursdays with options of getting a formal service dress photo, passport photo and/or military working dog photo taken. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 05:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75625
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109787964.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
