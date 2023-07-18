AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Headquarters Air Force Restoring Funding

Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlights the U.S. Air Force reinstating special bonuses, pays and most PCSs at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 26, 2023. The reinstatement of special bonuses, pays and most PCSs ensured because Headquarters Air Force directed actions to be taken in early July 2023 to avoid exhausting funds for fiscal year 2023. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)