Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Headquarters Air Force Restoring Funding

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Headquarters Air Force Restoring Funding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlights the U.S. Air Force reinstating special bonuses, pays and most PCSs at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 26, 2023. The reinstatement of special bonuses, pays and most PCSs ensured because Headquarters Air Force directed actions to be taken in early July 2023 to avoid exhausting funds for fiscal year 2023. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 05:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75622
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109787946.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Year 2023
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Headquarters Air Force Restoring Funding, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT