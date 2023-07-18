Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlights the U.S. Air Force reinstating special bonuses, pays and most PCSs at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 26, 2023. The reinstatement of special bonuses, pays and most PCSs ensured because Headquarters Air Force directed actions to be taken in early July 2023 to avoid exhausting funds for fiscal year 2023. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75622
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109787946.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Headquarters Air Force Restoring Funding, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
