Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #25: CorpsCam: Enabling more proactive coastal management through real-time monitoring and data

Dr. Brittany Bruder, Dr. Ian Conery and Sean McGill from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) talk about how CorpsCam is enabling better management of our nation’s coasts during a June 30, 2023 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Bruder is a research coastal engineer based at CHL’s Field Research Facility (FRF) on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and Conery is a research oceanographer based at the FRF. McGill is a research physical scientist at CHL’s Vicksburg location. They talk about what CorpsCam is and how it can improve coastal resilience (4:06), how it got started (18:50), and the types of locations the effort is targeting (12:48). They also highlight ERDC’s Field Research Facility and its capabilities (22:21) and growing military portfolio (26:36). And they discuss past CorpsCam projects (28:11) and what lies ahead for this effort (39:06). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.