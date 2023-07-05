Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #25: CorpsCam: Enabling more proactive coastal management through real-time monitoring and data

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #25: CorpsCam: Enabling more proactive coastal management through real-time monitoring and data

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Dr. Brittany Bruder, Dr. Ian Conery and Sean McGill from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) talk about how CorpsCam is enabling better management of our nation’s coasts during a June 30, 2023 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Bruder is a research coastal engineer based at CHL’s Field Research Facility (FRF) on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and Conery is a research oceanographer based at the FRF. McGill is a research physical scientist at CHL’s Vicksburg location. They talk about what CorpsCam is and how it can improve coastal resilience (4:06), how it got started (18:50), and the types of locations the effort is targeting (12:48). They also highlight ERDC’s Field Research Facility and its capabilities (22:21) and growing military portfolio (26:36). And they discuss past CorpsCam projects (28:11) and what lies ahead for this effort (39:06). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75569
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109776405.mp3
    Length: 00:43:33
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2023
    Location: DUCK, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #25: CorpsCam: Enabling more proactive coastal management through real-time monitoring and data, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    remote sensing
    Field Research Facility
    CorpsCam
    coastal management
    beach management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT