AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Mobility Guardian 2023

Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlighted Air Mobility Command's Mobility Guardian 2023 exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. This exercise provides the framework to not only hone vital readiness skills, but also enhance Allied Forces interoperability in operationally limited environments across several key areas such as airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)