    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Mobility Guardian 2023

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Mobility Guardian 2023

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.19.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlighted Air Mobility Command's Mobility Guardian 2023 exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. This exercise provides the framework to not only hone vital readiness skills, but also enhance Allied Forces interoperability in operationally limited environments across several key areas such as airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    AFN Incirlik
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

