    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Base Pool

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.18.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond and Senior Airman Dillon Audit, American Forces Network Incirlik Public Affairs Journeymen, highlighted the base pool at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 04:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Turkey
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Incirlik AB
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye

