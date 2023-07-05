Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 7/13/2023

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Above average rainfall and fast-melting snow led to above average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin in June. Runoff above Sioux City, Iowa was 6.7 million acre-feet, which is 122% of average. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 29.2 MAF, 114% of average, and about 2.4 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. Precipitation was normal to much-above-normal for the month of June in much of Montana, southern and east-central North Dakota, and western South Dakota. Below-normal precipitation occurred in eastern South Dakota and into the lower Basin.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:43
    Genre Podcast
    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 7/13/2023, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Monthly Update

