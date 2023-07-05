Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 7/13/2023

Above average rainfall and fast-melting snow led to above average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin in June. Runoff above Sioux City, Iowa was 6.7 million acre-feet, which is 122% of average. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 29.2 MAF, 114% of average, and about 2.4 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. Precipitation was normal to much-above-normal for the month of June in much of Montana, southern and east-central North Dakota, and western South Dakota. Below-normal precipitation occurred in eastern South Dakota and into the lower Basin.
