Inside Iwakuni Radio News: May 26, 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Evan Jones narrates the May 26, 2023, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network (AFN). Stories include First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaking to the MC Perry High School graduating class, base personnel participating in a Momiji Manju factory visit, and a change-of-command ceremony. AFN Iwakuni provides the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)