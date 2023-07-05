Chris Bridges, Benelux employment readiness program manager, explains military employment resources, transitioning out of the military, and spouse employment July 6, 2023, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 06:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75344
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109746223.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:43
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|SHAPE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Benelux Live Radio Interview: Chris Bridges Employment Readiness Program Manager, by SSgt Nathaniel Monsivais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT