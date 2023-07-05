Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Benelux Live Radio Interview: Chris Bridges Employment Readiness Program Manager

    SHAPE, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais 

    AFN Benelux

    Chris Bridges, Benelux employment readiness program manager, explains military employment resources, transitioning out of the military, and spouse employment July 6, 2023, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75344
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109746223.mp3
    Length: 00:13:43
    Year 2023
    Location: SHAPE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    radio
    interview
    Resume
    Employment Readiness
    Military Employment Transition
    Spouse Employment and Development

