    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show June 29, 2023

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chase Drayer, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Sgt. Chase Drayer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    News
    Power 1575
    Morning Powerhouse

