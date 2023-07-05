The DINFOS Way - Ep. 5- The DC Video Shoot Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75314" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

DINFOS instructor Jack Rous speaks to Maureen Stewart, a producer for the DC Video Shoot Off, and Air Force Master Sgt. Brad Sisson, a DINFOS Instructor and staff member for the shoot off, about this year's event, taking place Sept. 14-17, 2023.

The four-day workshop teaches and mentors military video journalists with an emphasis on storytelling fundamentals. Elements include training modules, guest speakers and critiques. It is also an opportunity to network with peers and leaders in the industry.