    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 5- The DC Video Shoot Off

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    DINFOS instructor Jack Rous speaks to Maureen Stewart, a producer for the DC Video Shoot Off, and Air Force Master Sgt. Brad Sisson, a DINFOS Instructor and staff member for the shoot off, about this year's event, taking place Sept. 14-17, 2023.
    The four-day workshop teaches and mentors military video journalists with an emphasis on storytelling fundamentals. Elements include training modules, guest speakers and critiques. It is also an opportunity to network with peers and leaders in the industry.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 16:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    dinfos
    education
    videography
    dc shoot off

