DINFOS instructor Jack Rous speaks to Maureen Stewart, a producer for the DC Video Shoot Off, and Air Force Master Sgt. Brad Sisson, a DINFOS Instructor and staff member for the shoot off, about this year's event, taking place Sept. 14-17, 2023.
The four-day workshop teaches and mentors military video journalists with an emphasis on storytelling fundamentals. Elements include training modules, guest speakers and critiques. It is also an opportunity to network with peers and leaders in the industry.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 16:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75314
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109744895.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:04
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 5- The DC Video Shoot Off, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
