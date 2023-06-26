Tinker Talks - F-35 Demo Team Pilot Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe and F-5 Heritage Pilot Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams

This episode of Tinker talks we talk to the F-35 Demonstration Team pilot, Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe as well as F-5 Heritage flight pilot, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams.



We talk careers, comparison of fighter aircraft as well as heritage as they get set to participate in this year's Tinker Airshow.