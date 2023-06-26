Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - F-35 Demo Team Pilot Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe and F-5 Heritage Pilot Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams

    Tinker Talks - F-35 Demo Team Pilot Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe and F-5 Heritage Pilot Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This episode of Tinker talks we talk to the F-35 Demonstration Team pilot, Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe as well as F-5 Heritage flight pilot, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams.

    We talk careers, comparison of fighter aircraft as well as heritage as they get set to participate in this year's Tinker Airshow.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:34
    This work, Tinker Talks - F-35 Demo Team Pilot Maj. Kristin "Beo" Wolfe and F-5 Heritage Pilot Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Tommy Williams, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    United States Air Force
    F-5
    F-35A Lightening

