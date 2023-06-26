Beneath the Wing - Airman 1st Class Festu Olaonipekun

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Festu Olaonipekun, 133rd Operations Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast in St. Paul, Minn., June 28, 2023. Olaonipekun talks about why he joined the military and his journey from Nigeria to the United States of America.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)